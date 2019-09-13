Mahindra subscription launch: Here's how much it will cost and how you can apply

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has partnered with self-drive car rental firm Revv to roll out a subscription-based service for retail buyers of its personal range of vehicles.

The unique, flexible ownership experience is an all-new way of using a brand-new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one, said the company.

"With this flexible, highly affordable offering, we hope to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of driving their desired vehicles without necessarily owning them," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The subscription model will be available on Mahindra's personal portfolio of vehicles â€” the KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4.

The vehicles under the scheme, which has initially been launched for its customers in Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, will be available at a subscription price starting from Rs 19,720 per month, the company said in a release.

The scheme comes with offers such as zero down payments, no road tax, zero risks on the resale value of the vehicle, and a fixed amount that includes routine maintenance costs, the company said in the release.



Visit https://www.mahindrasyouv.com/mahindra-subscription.



Choose a car of your interest from a range of vehicles listed on the site.



Select the city under 'Subscription Offers'.



Click on 'Apply now'.



Fill in your details and submit.



Once submitted, the representatives from Mahindra will get in touch with you.



The vehicle will be delivered to you once your application is processed.



Once your subscription period is over, you can either return the car orÂ buy it at a pre-determined settlement charge.



One also has the flexibility to change the vehicle model after a certain minimum subscription period.





Mahindra KUV100 NXT - Rs 20,710



Mahindra TUV300 - Rs 26,630



Mahindra XUV300 - Rs 27,120



Mahindra Scorpio - Rs 31,230



Mahindra Marazzo - Rs 34,860



Mahindra XUV500 - Rs 37,840



Mahindra Alturas G4 - Rs 87,390



The prices change depending on which city one chooses to use the subscription plan in.