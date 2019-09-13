Auto
Mahindra subscription launch: Here's how much it will cost and how you can apply
Updated : September 13, 2019 01:33 PM IST
The unique, flexible ownership experience is an all-new way of using a brand-new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one, said the company.
The subscription model will be available on Mahindra's personal portfolio of vehicles â€” the KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4.
The vehicles under the scheme, which has initially been launched for its customers in Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, will be available at a subscription price starting from Rs 19,720 per month.
