Mahindra spells out EV roadmap starting with XUV400 launch in September

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has tied up with British International Investment to set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary for its electric vehicle (EV) business. The company announced that with British International Investment investing up to Rs 1,925 crore the valuation of the company could be up to $9.1 billion.

Currently, M&M does not have any vehicles in the electric car segment but plans to launch eight new SUVs (sport utility vehicles) by 2027. The first of these will be the XUV400, which will be unveiled in September, the management announced.

The company said British International Investment would initially invest Rs 1,200 crore and the rest on the new EV company achieving certain milestones. It is expected that the first round of the capital investment will be completed not later than June 2023 on fulfilment of conditions precedent and the balance post completion of certain milestones in FY24.

The company expects electric SUV penetration to be 20-30 percent of their overall SUV portfolio by the financial year 2007.

The company is already a leader in the three-wheeler electric vehicle segment and the tie-up is a push at their four-wheeler EV plans. In the three-wheeler segment M&M has a 73.4 percent market share.

British International Investment will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments. This will result in 2.75-4.76 percent ownership for British International Investment in the new EV company.

"The total capital infusion for the new EV company is envisaged to be approximately Rs 8,000 crore ($1 billion) between FY24 and FY27 for the planned product portfolio," M&M said.

The current EV business, Mahindra Electric Mobility, has been growing at a fast pace. In FY22, it sold 17,006 electric vehicles as compared with 5,418 EVs a year ago. Mahindra electric vehicle sales skyrocketed 213 percent year-on-year in FY22.

M&M and British International Investment will work jointly to bring other like-minded investors into the new EV company to match the funding requirement in a phased manner.

Nick O’Donohoe, CEO of British International Investment, commented, "The company's anchor investment will be key to attracting additional sources of private capital into this exciting venture with the Mahindra Group."

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "Mahindra has very exciting plans to be a leader in the electric SUV space. We would share our vision that includes our comprehensive product, technology, and platform strategy at the UK event on 15 August 2022, followed by a reveal of the electric XUV 400 in September 2022. We would expect between 20 to 30 percent of Mahindra SUVs to be electric by 2027."