Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings open today: Check price, specifications, and features

Mahindra & Mahindra has started bookings for its all-new Scorpio-N SUV from today. Customers can book the SUV with a token amount of Rs 21,000. The new SUV was launched last month and the company is set to begin delivery of the Scorpio N from the last week of September.

According to M&M, the bookings for the Scorpio-N will be accepted on a ‘first come first served’ basis. Also, the delivery date may differ as per the variant chosen. Mahindra is offering customers an option to edit their booking details, including the variant and colour booked, until August 15 midnight. The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, as per a Financial Express report.

Here's all you need to know about the new Mahindra Scorpio N SUV.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. The first gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 197 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The other engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that puts out up to 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, depending on the variant. Transmission options for the Scorpio N include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Features

The Scorpio N has a plethora of features such as built in Alexa support, an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12 speaker Sony 3D surround sound system, cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof and dual-zone climate control.

The new SUV also features LED projector headlamps with dynamic LED turn indicators, C-shaped daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps placed on the front bumper.

Safety

The new Scorpio-N comes with six airbags, a collapsible steering column, and a driver drowsiness detection system, among other features. It also gets a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Price

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Scorpio-N comes in 5 variants with petrol and diesel options for some variants. The five variants are Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L.

The Z4 variant with petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh, while the price of Z8L (diesel) is Rs 21.45 lakh. The 4WD (four-wheel drive) feature will be available only in the diesel variants of Z4, Z8, and Z8L, the company said.

The top model of the Scorpio-N in petrol version is priced at Rs 20.95 lakh whereas the price of the base model in diesel is Rs 12.49 Lakh. The price of the Scorpio-N automatic version starts from Rs 15.45 lakh.