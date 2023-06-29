Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 waiting periods decrease as production ramps up

Mahindra XUV700’s entry-level MX and AX3 trims have the least waiting period of up to 4 months, while the top-spec AX7 and AX7L have the maximum waiting period between 8-9 months. The mid-spec AX5 trim has an average waiting period of 6 months.

Mahindra Scorpio N has been a popular choice among buyers since its launch nearly a year ago. However, supply chain issues have led to extended waiting periods for the SUV. The good news is that Mahindra has been working on ramping up production of the Scorpio N, along with the XUV700 and Thar, resulting in a steady decline in waiting periods.

Though waiting periods for the Scorpio N have reduced considerably, they still stretch to over a year, depending on the variant. The XUV700, another top-selling SUV from Mahindra, has also seen a reduction in waiting periods. Last month, we reported that the XUV700 had a waiting period of up to 13 months, but that has now dropped by 3-4 months.

Compared to last November, the waiting period for the XUV700 has been reduced by up to 6 months for the AX7 and AX7L petrol and diesel variants. Meanwhile, the MX and AX3 petrol variants’ waiting period has increased by about 2 months, while the diesel versions’ has reduced by about six months.

Mahindra has been gradually ramping up production of the XUV700, with numbers set to increase from 6,000 units to 10,000 units a month by March 2024. This is likely the reason for the reduction in waiting periods.

The Mahindra XUV700 offers two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200hp and 380Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine available in two states of tune, producing either 155hp and 360Nm of torque or 185hp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm with the automatic transmission).

Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive is available as an option, but only on the diesel automatic AX7 and AX7L variants.

In terms of pricing, the XUV700 ranges from Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in competition with both 5- and 7-seater SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

As for the Scorpio N, there are five trims available – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The Z8 trim currently commands a maximum waiting period of up to 13 months. The top-spec Z8L trim now has the least waiting period, with petrol automatic versions having a waiting period of around three months and diesel automatic versions having around eight months.

Back in November, the waiting period for the Scorpio N extended up to more than two years. Customers purchasing the Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8 trims had to wait between 22 to 25 months. The Scorpio N Z8L saw its waiting period drop from 17 months to just four months.

The Mahindra Scorpio N offers two engine options for buyers to choose from – a 203hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 175hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Scorpio N comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but the diesel engine also offers the option of four-wheel drive.

In terms of pricing, the Scorpio N ranges from Rs 13.06 lakh to Rs 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While it does not have a direct rival in the market, its price and positioning put it in competition with vehicles such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.