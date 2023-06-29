Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 waiting periods decrease as production ramps up

Mahindra XUV700’s entry-level MX and AX3 trims have the least waiting period of up to 4 months, while the top-spec AX7 and AX7L have the maximum waiting period between 8-9 months. The mid-spec AX5 trim has an average waiting period of 6 months.

Mahindra Scorpio N has been a popular choice among buyers since its launch nearly a year ago. However, supply chain issues have led to extended waiting periods for the SUV. The good news is that Mahindra has been working on ramping up production of the Scorpio N, along with the XUV700 and Thar, resulting in a steady decline in waiting periods.

Though waiting periods for the Scorpio N have reduced considerably, they still stretch to over a year, depending on the variant. The XUV700, another top-selling SUV from Mahindra, has also seen a reduction in waiting periods. Last month, we reported that the XUV700 had a waiting period of up to 13 months, but that has now dropped by 3-4 months.

Mahindra XUV700’s entry-level MX and AX3 trims have the least waiting period of up to 4 months, while the top-spec AX7 and AX7L have the maximum waiting period between 8-9 months. The mid-spec AX5 trim has an average waiting period of 6 months.