Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in total sales to 35,920 units in September. The company had sold 43,343 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 16 per cent to 34,351 units last month compared to 40,692 units in September 2019. Exports dropped by 41 per cent to 1,569 units as against 2,651 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 14,857 vehicles in September against 14,333 units in the same month last year, up 4 per cent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 18,907 vehicles last month over 18,872 units in September 2019.