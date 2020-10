Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant variants of its three-wheeler brand Alfa, priced up to Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The three-wheeler brand comes with four trims to cater to both passenger and cargo segments.

The price of cargo variants starts from Rs 2.59 lakh while that of the passenger trims begins from Rs 2.67 lakh. There has been some delay in launching the BS-VI range of three-wheelers, given the supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.