Homegrown automaker Mahindra on Wednesday announced the launch timelines and powertrain details of its upcoming electric SUVs at its ‘Futurescape’ event in Cape Town, South Africa. The brand will launch four new electric SUVs between December 2024 and April 2026, based on its INGLO platform and architecture.

XUV.e models to arrive first

The first new electric SUV to be launched will be the Mahindra XUV e8, which will make its debut in December 2024. It will be a sibling to the ICE XUV700, with a similar shape, size, and seven-seat layout. However, it will use a rear-mounted motor from Valeo, producing 231hp and 380Nm. It will be rear-wheel drive only, unlike the front-wheel-drive and AWD configurations on the XUV700.

Next up will be the Mahindra XUV e9, which will be launched in April 2025. This will be a sportier-looking coupe-SUV version of the XUV e8, with two rows of seats. It will likely share the same mechanics and interiors with the XUV e8 too.

BE models to be completely new

While the XUV.e models will share some components with today’s ICE models, the next range of born-electric SUVs, called BE, will be completely new. They will use motors sourced from Volkswagen, with 2WD (two-wheel-drive) models using a rear-mounted motor producing 286hp and 535Nm. Four-wheel-drive (4WD) models will get a second motor on the front axle producing 109hp and 135Nm.

The BE models will also have a battery pack with a capacity of up to 79kWh, using LFP cells. This is said to have advantages over even existing LFP applications in the market today, such as greater energy density, a slower discharge rate, no thermal propagation, and charging times of 0-80 percent in 30 minutes.

The first BE model to be launched will be the BE 05, a 4.4-metre-long coupe SUV, which will be launched in October 2025. It will also have an off-road-focused derivative, called the BE Rall.e.

The Mahindra BE 07, which is a 4.6-metre-long SUV, will likely be more luxury-focused than the BE 05. It was earlier scheduled for launch in October 2026, but that has been brought forward by six months to April 2026.

Other features and future plans

Mahindra has also revealed some of the features that will be available on its electric SUVs. These include Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman designing the sounds of the vehicles, a Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound and active noise cancellation, an array of three 12.3-inch screens that span the width of the dashboard, a heads-up display showing AR visuals on the windscreen, connected car tech with onboard 5G connectivity, OTA updates and Level 2 Autonomous driving.

Mahindra executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar also said that the brand plans to electrify all its ICE brands over time. This means that the Thar, Scorpio and Bolero will also get electric versions in the future. The electric versions of the Scorpio and Bolero will use the ‘.e’ moniker and will have motors sourced from Volkswagen.

The launch of the Scorpio.e and Bolero.e is expected to happen after April 2026, as Mahindra has already announced four other EV SUVs that will debut before that. However, the company will continue to sell the diesel and petrol variants of the Scorpio and Bolero, as they are very profitable in the Indian market. The Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N and the Bolero line-up will remain on the ladder-frame chassis.