In terms of design changes, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with several exterior changes like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom, India).

In other words, the 'new limited edition' is Rs 28,000 more expensive than the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo diesel which starts at Rs 11.21 lakh ex-showroom.

Feature Description Limited Edition N10 (O) Musicplayer with touchscreen 17.2cm 17.8cm Voice messaging system Not available Available Driver information system Not available Available

In terms of interior updates, the variant has dual-tone faux leather seats, lumbar support for the driver and co-passenger, a height-adjustable driver seat and a centre console with silver armrests.