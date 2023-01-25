In terms of design changes, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with several exterior changes like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.
Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom, India).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits
Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment
Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35
Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out
Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In other words, the 'new limited edition' is Rs 28,000 more expensive than the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo diesel which starts at Rs 11.21 lakh ex-showroom.
|Feature Description
|Limited Edition
|N10 (O)
|Musicplayer with touchscreen
|17.2cm
|17.8cm
|Voice messaging system
|Not available
|Available
|Driver information system
|Not available
|Available
In terms of design changes, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with some exterior look tweaks in the likes of roof rails, fog lights, headlamps, and a spare painted wheel cover.
In terms of interior updates, the variant has dual-tone faux leather seats, lumbar support for the driver and co-passenger, a height-adjustable driver seat and a centre console with silver armrests.
Mahindra’s new Bolero Neo N10 Limited Edition gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine as in the standard model. This power unit develops 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The new SUV has a seating capacity of seven occupants.
First Published: Jan 25, 2023 2:38 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!