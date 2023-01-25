English
homeauto News

New Mahindra Bolero Limited Edition priced between two top variants

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Vivek Dubey  Jan 25, 2023 2:44:56 PM IST (Updated)

In terms of design changes, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with several exterior changes like roof rails, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a spare wheel cover painted in a Deep Silver shade.

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra has introduced a new version of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero called the Neo Limited Edition, which is priced at Rs 50,000 less than the top variant, the 'N10 (O)' at Rs 11,49,900 (ex-showroom, India).

In other words, the 'new limited edition' is Rs 28,000 more expensive than the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo diesel which starts at Rs 11.21 lakh ex-showroom.
Feature DescriptionLimited EditionN10 (O)
Musicplayer with touchscreen17.2cm17.8cm
Voice messaging systemNot availableAvailable
Driver information systemNot availableAvailable

In terms of design changes, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition comes with some exterior look tweaks in the likes of roof rails, fog lights, headlamps, and a spare painted wheel cover.

In terms of interior updates, the variant has dual-tone faux leather seats, lumbar support for the driver and co-passenger, a height-adjustable driver seat and a centre console with silver armrests.
Mahindra’s new Bolero Neo N10 Limited Edition gets its juices through the same 1.5-litre mHawk 100 diesel engine as in the standard model. This power unit develops 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The new SUV has a seating capacity of seven occupants.
Also Read: Honda to launch EV roadmap in March, new 350cc bike in August
First Published: Jan 25, 2023 2:38 PM IST
