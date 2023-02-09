The proposed expansion will focus on the development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers for the last-mile mobility business, with an estimated investment of around Rs 1,000 crores to be made over the next 8 years by the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), one of India's leading multinational corporations, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Telangana for expanding its existing manufacturing facilities at the Zaheerabad Plant in Medak District.

The expansion is expected to fall under the Mega Projects category of the Telangana government's EV Investment Policy and will receive facilitation from the government in obtaining necessary approvals. The MOU also outlines the parties' intentions to strengthen mutual cooperation between M&M and the Telangana government.

This proposed expansion comes at a time when the Indian automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, with a growing demand for electric vehicles.

The expansion of the Zaheerabad Plant is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the region, boost economic growth, and support the development of the electric vehicle industry in India.

