Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic vehicle sales down 26% in August
Updated : September 01, 2019 04:15 PM IST
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported a 26 percent decline in domestic sales in August year-on-year (YoY). The company sold a total of 33,564 units in the country last month, down from 45,373 units it sold August 2018.
Passenger vehicle sales were down 32 percent, falling from 19,758 units in August 2018 to 13,507 last month. Commercial vehicles sales declined by 28 percent, down to 20,326 units from 14,684 YoY.
The medium and heavy commercial vehicles saw a steep 69 percent decline YoY. The sale was down to a mere 354 vehicles from 2,521 units the company sold in August 2018.
