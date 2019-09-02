Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra to buy 55% stake in ride-hailing firm Meru Cabs
Updated : September 02, 2019 09:27 AM IST
M&M signed a share subscription and shareholder agreement on Saturday for subscribing up to 55 percent of equity share capital of Meru in tranches.
As per the agreement, after the investment of the first tranche in Meru, M&M will have the right to appoint a majority of the directors on the board of Meru.
