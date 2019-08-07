Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 standalone net profit declines 22% on account of exceptional items

Truck maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a decline of 22 percent in June-quarter standalone net profit due to exceptional items.

Standalone net profit stood at Rs 2,313.82 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 1,220.96 crore in the same period last year.

Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 1,367.05 crore. After deducting the exceptional items, net profit stands at Rs 946.77 crore for the June quarter.Â In that case, standalone net profit declined 22.46 percent YoY in Q1FY20.

Revenue before operations declined 4.41 percent on year to Rs 12,922.72 crore in the three months ended June 30.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,941.85 crore, a decline of 9.11 percent from the corresponding period last year.

As per the combined M&M+MVML (Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited) earnings, net profit declined 27.58 percent YoY at Rs 892.69 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations fell 4.13 percent YoY to Rs 12,805.47 crore.

