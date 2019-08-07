#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 standalone net profit declines 22% on account of exceptional items

Updated : August 07, 2019 01:51 PM IST

Truck maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a decline of 22 percent in June-quarter standalone net profit due to exceptional items.
Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 1,367.05 crore. After deducting the exceptional items, net profit stands at Rs 946.77 crore for the June quarter.Â 
Revenue before operations declined 4.41 percent on year to Rs 12,922.72 crore in the three months ended June 30.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 standalone net profit declines 22% on account of exceptional items
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Electricals to be cash positive in FY20, says CMD

Bajaj Electricals to be cash positive in FY20, says CMD

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Vivo S1 India Launch: Check launch time, expected price and specifications

Vivo S1 India Launch: Check launch time, expected price and specifications

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV