Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 standalone net profit declines 22% on account of exceptional items
Updated : August 07, 2019 01:51 PM IST
Truck maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a decline of 22 percent in June-quarter standalone net profit due to exceptional items.
Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 1,367.05 crore. After deducting the exceptional items, net profit stands at Rs 946.77 crore for the June quarter.Â
Revenue before operations declined 4.41 percent on year to Rs 12,922.72 crore in the three months ended June 30.
