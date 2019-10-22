Mahindra & Mahindra gears up for major leadership changes
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:49 PM IST
The new appointments are likely to be announced after the company’s board meeting on November 8 or in December.
The changes could take effect over the next six months, according to the sources.
34 top executives of M&M, under the age of 53, have gone through a future leadership program in order to be prepared for future roles.
