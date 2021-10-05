Mahindra & Mahindra adds two new variants to SUV XUV700

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Tuesday the addition of two new variants to its newly-launched SUV, XUV700 AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT+AWD (All-Wheel Drive). The new variants are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh respectively. As per the company, these prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings which are slated to commence from October 7.

The AX7 variant will be available with an optional luxury pack. This includes features like immersive 3D sound, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360o surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry and wireless charging, among others, it said.

Mahindra has also launched an industry-first ’add to cart’ functionality on its website for the XUV700 . The feature allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the bookings opening, it said. M&M has plans to launch nine new SUVs by 2026.

The automaker, who unveiled a new brand identity, including the logo for its SUV portfolio, has not yet announced the date for the commencement of deliveries of its latest SUV.

.-with agency inputs