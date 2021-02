Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has launched compact SUV XUV 300 with automatic transmission. The company has introduced Petrol AutoSHIFT, its auto transmission technology, on the top variant of the model, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

The trim will also come equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected technology, it added. M&M further said the electric sunroof on the model will now be offered from mid variant onwards on both manual and automatic versions.