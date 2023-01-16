Mahindra launches SUV ‘XUV400’ starting at Rs 15.99 lakh, bookings to start from Jan 26

Mahindra’s latest SUV looks largely similar to the XUV300 and gets a new closed-off grille with arrowhead-shaped inserts and the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. It also features LED DRLs. The XUV400 will be available in five colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue.

Homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of its first electric SUV XUV400 for an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India. Mahindra also announced that it will start accepting bookings for XUV400 EV from January 26 and deliveries are likely to start in March 2023.

The new EV will be available in three variants, EC (3.3kW) priced at Rs 15.99 lakh, EC (7.2kW) at Rs 16.49 lakh and EL (7.2kW) for Rs 18.99 lakh. However, It should be noted that these introductory prices are only applicable for the first 5,000 units for each variant.

The SUV was unveiled in September last year and is the first electric product from the brand. The new Mahindra XUV400 will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV in India.

Design features

Mahindra’s latest SUV looks largely similar to the XUV300 and gets a new closed-off grille with arrowhead-shaped inserts and the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. It also features LED DRLs. The XUV400 will be available in five colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue.

The new XUV400 stands 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide and has a 2,600 mm wheelbase. The XUV400 rides on high gloss alloy wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

In terms of interior, XUV400’s dashboard design is similar to its ICE counterpart. However, the XUV400 gets an all-black interior with bronze highlights around the AC vents and some switchgear as compared to XUV300’s light colour theme.

Powertrain options

Mahindra also claims that the new electric SUV is the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The new SUV comes with two battery packs – 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh – and develops 150hp and 310Nm of torque. The new EV SUV has a top speed of 150 kmph.

The XUV400 features three driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless. Mahindra also claims that the new e-SUV is capable of single-pedal driving as it comes with a regenerative braking feature. The XUV400 with the 34.5kWh battery has a claimed range of 375km, while the one with the 39.4kWh battery has a range of 456km on a single charge as per the Indian driving cycle (MIDC).

The SUV comes with a 39.4kW battery pack that uses Li-ion cells and takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. However, when charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, the SUV takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge, while the same is achieved in 13 hours using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

Safety equipment

According to Mahindra, the XUV400 is built in collaboration with global partners from South Korea and leverages strengths across various segments – an advanced tech eco-system for speed and expertise – including calibration, system integration and vehicle validation.

Mahindra’s latest EV shares most of its features with its ICE sibling XUV300 and features an analogue instrument cluster with digital MID, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the automaker’s proprietary AdrenoX infotainment software. The only differences are in the centre console, which gets a drive selector instead of a traditional gear lever.

The e-SUV XUV400, in terms of features, gets equipment like dual-zone climate control, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car technology with OTA updates. Mahindra XUV400’s safety features include six airbags, disc brakes for all four wheels, an IP67 rating for the battery pack and ISOFIX anchorages.