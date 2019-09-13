#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Mahindra launches subscription service for its vehicles

Updated : September 13, 2019 06:51 AM IST

According to the company, the unique, flexible ownership experience is an all-new way of using a brand-new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one.
The subscription model will be available on Mahindra's personal portfolio of vehicles â€” the KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo and Alturas G4.
