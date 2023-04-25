Mahindra launches new range of Bolero Maxx Pik up vehicles in diesel, CNG variants, studying EV market

homeauto NewsMahindra launches new range of Bolero Maxx Pik up vehicles in diesel, CNG variants, studying EV market

By Parikshit Luthra  |  Apr 25, 2023 3:38 PM IST (Published)
Mahindra Auto on April 25 launched eight new vehicles in the city range for Bolero Pick up trucks at a starting price of Rs 7.85 lakh while inter city range will start at Rs 9.26 lakh.

Mahindra Auto on April 25 launched eight new vehicles in the city range for Bolero Maxx Pik up trucks at a starting price of Rs 7.85 lakh while inter city range will start at Rs 9.26 lakh.

The vehicles launched today belong to an all new platform for city pick up and intra city range. “This is all new brand in the range of 1.3 tonne to 2 tonne category that we have launched today. We are going to redefine the kind of features that we have given in this category…this is definitely going to change the way we are playing the game today in terms of our commercial vehicle portfolio,” Baneshwar Banerjee, VP and Head of Sales, Mahindra Auto told CNBC-TV18.
The Bolero Max Pick Up Range has been launched in the diesel and CNG variants and Mahindra Auto is studying the market for electric vehicle (EV) pickup trucks, Banerjee said.
The automaker has launched trucks in the 1.3 tonne to 2 tonne category pick ups today. Mahindra has a 45 percent share in the below 3.5 tonne category of pick up trucks while in the 2-3.5 tonne category, it has a market share of 60 percent. The firm is looking to fully utilise its 17500 unit/month capacity for the pick up range.
Mahindra’s Banerjee said that he is not seeing any softening of demand in the utility vehicle (UV) and sports utility vehicle (SUV) space.
He added that the contribution of SUV sales is going up and accounted for 54 percent of total passenger vehicle sales.
