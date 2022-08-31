By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini The new cargo electric three-wheeler Zor Grand is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore). Described as a ‘last mile cargo solution’, the Mahindra Zor Grand has been developed to transport goods

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), which is part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its new cargo electric three-wheeler Zor Grand, priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). Described as a ‘last mile cargo solution’, the Mahindra Zor Grand has been developed to transport goods.

The three-wheeler was launched on Monday in Bengaluru. Mahindra Electric's CEO Suman Mishra, who headed the project, was present at the launch. Congratulating the team, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, tweeted that the electric vehicle manufacturer has already received 15,000 bookings.

“Yesterday we launched the Zor Grand last mile cargo solution. 15,000 bookings already received,” Mahindra wrote.

The bookings have come through strategic Memoranda of Understanding with leading logistic companies such as Mahindra Logistics, MoEVing, Magenta EV Solutions, Yelo EV, EVnow and Zynga, Financial Express reported.

ALSO READ:

Features

The three-wheeler generates power of 12 KW and has ‘best-in-class gradeability’ of 11.5 degrees. The transport vehicle has excellent pickup and acceleration and is capable of a faster turnaround. According to Mahindra Electric, these features will help the user make more trips and earn more.

The vehicle has an all-digital instrument cluster that houses the speedometer, State of Charge (SoC), range, battery health indicator and tell-tale lights. Mahindra Zor Grand offers a 5 years/1,50,000 kilometre battery warranty.

The battery is maintenance-free and is resistant to both water and dust. It can be charged with simple mobile-lie charging. The vehicle’s transmission is automatic, clutchless and gearless.

To carry cargo, the Mahindra Zor Grand is fitted with a 170 cubic feet delivery box and a 6-feet loading tray. The vehicle can travel a maximum distance of over 100 km in one full charge.

According to Mahindra Electric, the EV has a maintenance cost of only Rs 25 for each kilometre, which translates into additional savings of Rs 10,000 per month.

According to Mishra, the last-mile delivery and logistics segment required premium and high-quality electric vehicles for cost-effective cargo transportation. The all-new Zor Grand addresses these demands.

Deliveries of the new three-wheeler will begin in September.