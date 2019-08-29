Mahindra launches New Bolero City Pik-Up at Rs 6.25 lakh

Mahindra on Thursday launched the New Bolero City Pik-Up in Bengaluru at a price of Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specially designed for city use, it is powered by the 2,523cc, m2Di, four-cylinder, diesel engine providing power of 46.3 kW (63 HP) and torque of 195 Nm. The City Pik-Up has a payload capacity of 1.4T and an 8.7ft x 5.6ft cargo box.Â The other interesting feature is a wider co-driver seat.

â€œWith the launch of City Pickup, now Bolero Pik-up range has clearly defined portfolio for different needs â€“ 1.7T Bolero Pickup for Intercity Application and Bolero City Pickup and Bolero Maxitruck plus for Intra city application," Vikram Garga, vice president - marketing, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.

"The new Bolero City Pik-Up reflects our customer-centric approach to deliver on the increasing need for better manoeuvrability in cities, to counter traffic congestion, along with enhancing the earning potential for our customers, while retaining the tough and rugged DNA associated with Bolero Pick-ups," he added.