Mahindra launches e-Alfa Super, new e-rickshaw with over 95 km range – check price, features, powertrain details

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra's Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division has launched the e-Alfa Super, a new electric 3-wheeler, at Rs 1.61 Lakh, ex-showroom. The e-Alfa Super is available in states where e-rickshaws are approved by the local government.

The company claims that this new e-rickshaw offers the reliability of the brand Mahindra and will be a viable self-employment option for driver-partners due to its higher driving range, safety and comfort features.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, in a company statement, said, "In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand.”

The e-Alfa Super comes equipped with a 140 Ah lead-acid battery that gives it a range of more than 95 kilometres on a single charge. The company is also offering an 18-month warranty on the battery, which can be fast charged with an 18 A charger. However, it should also be noted that the charger gets only a 12-month warranty.

The electric motor of e-rickshaws churns out 1.64 kW of power and 22 Nm torque. The e-Alfa Super has a metal body and an advanced braking system for safety. It also has roof-mounted grab handles for comfort. Mahindra offers a one-year warranty on the vehicle and free accidental insurance worth Rs 10 Lakh for the driver.

According to the company, the e-Alfa Super customers can charge their vehicles at any of the 10,000 charging stations across India. There are more than 1,150 Mahindra touchpoints in the country where vehicles can be serviced.

The e-Alfa Super competes with other electric 3-wheelers in the market, such as the Kinetic Safar Jumbo, the Atul Elite Cargo, and the Lohia Comfort E-Auto.