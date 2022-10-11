Mahindra, Jio-BP firm up fast EV charging network plans ahead of M&M e-SUV launches

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mahindra & Mahindra and Jio-BP on Tuesday, October 11, said they are strengthening their existing partnership. Jio-BP will be setting up a robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches.

Jio-BP is the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and supermajor BP, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers.

Last year, the M&M and Jio-BP signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-BP will install DC fast chargers at the M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.

M&M launched its first all-electric C-segment SUV – the XUV400 – at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month. The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs, to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-BP to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network.

The RIL-BP JV is aggressively expanding its Jio-BP pulse-branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Through a state-of-the-art digital platform, this partnership envisages rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network.

Jio-BP and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country’s net-zero emission goals.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.