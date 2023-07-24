Mahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India

The Mahindra Group will support interested US companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a variety of ways including infrastructure, supply chain, technology/automation, and others measures.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded nearly over a percent higher on July 24 after the automaker announced that it will help American companies enhance their international footprint and expand by leveraging the advantages of India as a manufacturing hub.

According to the firm’s statement, the Mahindra Group will support interested companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a variety of ways including

(i) through an integrated approach to manufacturing (infrastructure, supply chain, technology/automation, and others);

(ii) a modular plug-and-play suite of offerings;

(iii) experience sharing on regulations and compliance;

(iv) environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.

“The Mahindra Group offers self-sufficient industrial parks at strategic locations and expertise to guide companies through the approval processes. The Group also offers cost-effective solutions for manufacturing and logistics needs, amongst others,” it said.

Meanwhile, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offer bespoke equity and debt financing solutions for the US companies keen on setting up manufacturing units in India.

Mahindra’s statement said India, with its huge domestic market and established industrial base, offers a robust manufacturing hub for global supply chains. “Its young and skilled labour force is an added asset in terms of talent and cost effectiveness. Moreover, with a thriving startup ecosystem, India is well positioned to drive economic growth and serve as a nerve centre for disruptive ideas and technologies,” it added.

The automaker said the initiative’s modular approach will further allow businesses to select products, services, and financing options from the Mahindra Group’s entire suite of offerings based on their exclusive requirements. With a demonstrated commitment to the highest ESG standards, sustainable manufacturing solutions will be a key component of the initiative, Mahindra added.

