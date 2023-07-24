CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeauto NewsMahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India

    Mahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India

    Mahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 12:17:33 PM IST (Updated)

    The Mahindra Group will support interested US companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a variety of ways including infrastructure, supply chain, technology/automation, and others measures.

    Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded nearly over a percent higher on July 24 after the automaker announced that it will help American companies enhance their international footprint and expand by leveraging the advantages of India as a manufacturing hub.

    According to the firm’s statement, the Mahindra Group will support interested companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a variety of ways including
    (i) through an integrated approach to manufacturing (infrastructure, supply chain, technology/automation, and others);
    (ii) a modular plug-and-play suite of offerings;
    (iii) experience sharing on regulations and compliance;
    (iv) environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.
    “The Mahindra Group offers self-sufficient industrial parks at strategic locations and expertise to guide companies through the approval processes. The Group also offers cost-effective solutions for manufacturing and logistics needs, amongst others,” it said.
    Meanwhile, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offer bespoke equity and debt financing solutions for the US companies keen on setting up manufacturing units in India.
    Also Read: M&M's growth gems are nearing billion-dollar mcaps so they have now got steeper targets: Anish Shah | Exclusive
    Mahindra’s statement said India, with its huge domestic market and established industrial base, offers a robust manufacturing hub for global supply chains. “Its young and skilled labour force is an added asset in terms of talent and cost effectiveness. Moreover, with a thriving startup ecosystem, India is well positioned to drive economic growth and serve as a nerve centre for disruptive ideas and technologies,” it added.
    The automaker said the initiative’s modular approach will further allow businesses to select products, services, and financing options from the Mahindra Group’s entire suite of offerings based on their exclusive requirements. With a demonstrated commitment to the highest ESG standards, sustainable manufacturing solutions will be a key component of the initiative, Mahindra added.
    Also Read: Mahindra and Mahindra will sell some more stake in the electric vehicles business
    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 12:17 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    auto stocksMahindra and Mahindra

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X