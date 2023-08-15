Mahindra Group launches the Oja light weight tractor to drive next phase of growth

The Oja tractor has been launched in four platforms, including, sub compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractors to address different needs of farmers with smaller tracts of land. The company is offering three tech packs to provide connected vehicle, fuel monitoring,, critical service alerts key fob, remote start and push button and auto braking for short turning among other features.

Mahindra Group has globally launched the Oja tractor platform. A project which had been under works since 2018, is specifically aimed at the light weight tractor market globally.

"We have launched the Oja tractor in Cape Town, as South Africa is one of Mahindra's strongest markets. It's a part of our go global strategy. We would be targeting farmers with smaller land parcels", said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra.

The light weight tractor has been launched to target the growing market for horticulture and orchard farming in India and abroad. Hemant Sikka, the President of Mahindra Group's Farm Equipment Sector said the company is targeting a 370,000 unit strong market in India, ASEAN and US. "Mahindra Group will use the Oja to enter 12 plus new countries", he said.

“Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25 percent of the global tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN,” Sikka added.

The Oja tractor has been launched in four platforms, including, sub compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractors to address different needs of farmers with smaller tracts of land. The company is offering three tech packs to provide connected vehicle, fuel monitoring,, critical service alerts key fob, remote start and push button and auto braking for short turning among other features.

The Oja 27HP tractor has been launched at a price of 5.64 lakhs ex showroom and 7.35 lakhs ex showroom price for the 40HP small utility tractor.