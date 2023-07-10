Mahindra Group set to launch five new electric vehicles next year

The Mahindra Group had a remarkable year, achieving numerous milestones in the past financial year. They became India's top revenue-generating SUV manufacturer, solidifying their position in the market.

Mahindra Group, one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, has announced its ambitious plan to launch five new electric vehicles (EVs) within the next year. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, expressed confidence in their progress, stating that they are slightly ahead of schedule and aiming to maintain that pace.

"We have an ambitious plan to put out 5 new electric vehicles next year. We put that plan out little more than a year ago and today we are slightly ahead of plan and we hope to stay that way, but there is a lot to do."

The Mahindra Group had a remarkable year, achieving numerous milestones in the past financial year. They became India's top revenue-generating SUV manufacturer, solidifying their position in the market. Additionally, Mahindra Group became the first automaker to qualify for incentives under the expanded Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

When asked about funding for their EV ventures, Shah emphasised that Mahindra Group has not actively sought external investments. Even when approached by British International Investment (BII), discussions were held regarding various aspects of the group, including their EV business.

While Mahindra Group initially stated they had sufficient capital and did not require funding, they recognised the potential for growth with BII's involvement. Consequently, they collaborated to develop a joint business plan and proceeded with the funding round.

Notably, Mahindra Group has not engaged the services of bankers during this process, demonstrating their self-sufficiency.

Shah further mentioned that while they have had multiple investors express interest, Mahindra Group continues to engage in discussions with a select group of prominent investors. Their focus remains on identifying investors who can add significant value to their business.

Should they find the right mix and believe an investor can contribute positively to their goals, Mahindra Group would consider moving forward.

"And if someone is very keen and we find the right mix and we feel that they can add value to us, then we will go ahead with it. So that's where we are right now. We are not keen to dilute a lot," he said.