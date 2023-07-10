Mahindra Group set to launch five new electric vehicles next year

The Mahindra Group had a remarkable year, achieving numerous milestones in the past financial year. They became India's top revenue-generating SUV manufacturer, solidifying their position in the market.

Mahindra Group, one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, has announced its ambitious plan to launch five new electric vehicles (EVs) within the next year. Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, expressed confidence in their progress, stating that they are slightly ahead of schedule and aiming to maintain that pace.

"We have an ambitious plan to put out 5 new electric vehicles next year. We put that plan out little more than a year ago and today we are slightly ahead of plan and we hope to stay that way, but there is a lot to do."