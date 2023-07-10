Mahindra Group's accomplishments in the past year have been truly exceptional. From claiming the top spot as India's leading SUV maker in terms of revenue to being recognized as the first automaker eligible for PLI incentives, their track record speaks for itself. With Tech Mahindra and M&M Finance making significant strides in AI and global expansion, the group's diversified portfolio continues to thrive. As anticipation builds for their upcoming launches and expansion plans, the conversation with Anish Shah offers an invaluable glimpse into the future of the Mahindra Group.

The Mahindra Group shattered many records in the year gone by. During the past financial year, M&M became India's leading SUV maker in revenue terms. More recently, M&M became the first automaker to become eligible for incentives under the expanded PLI scheme.

Tech Mahindra & M&M Finance also made strides in their AI and globalisation drives. As the Mahindra Group looks forward to another year of exciting launches, expansion plans and more, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan is joined by Group CEO and MD Anish Shah exclusively On the Record to discuss what comes next.

Below is the edited excerpt from the interview:

Q: Several milestones have been achieved by the group and under your tenure - profitability crossed Rs 10,000 crore and market cap surged. In our previous discussions, you emphasised the importance of return ratios, balance sheet repair, re-energising the core business, and exploring new areas for growth. Where do you believe you find yourself in that journey today?

A: We are extremely pleased with our current position and the exceptional work done by our teams. With a strong heritage, it's worth noting that we were the top-performing stock in the Nifty from 2002 until August 2017. After overcoming some challenges, we are proud to reclaim our position as the best-performing stock in the Nifty for the last 21 years.

This achievement may come as a surprise, considering our diversified portfolio of companies. However, Mahindra truly represents the essence of India, operating in 70 percent of industries that will drive the country's growth in the coming decade. We are witnessing remarkable growth across all our businesses, thanks to disciplined capital allocation and a subsequent focus on growth.

Our core businesses - automotive, agriculture, Tech Mahindra, and Mahindra Finance - are experiencing tremendous growth. The automotive sector is thriving, agriculture is in excellent shape, Mahindra Finance is on a promising turnaround path, and Tech Mahindra has secured significant wins under the leadership of Mohit Joshi. As for our growth gems, originally targeted to reach a billion dollars market cap in three to five years, many are now nearing that goal. Encouraged by their progress, we have raised the bar even higher, challenging them to grow 5x in the next five to seven years. Some of our growth gems have attracted external funding, with investors recognising their potential.

Overall, our teams have accomplished remarkable feats, and we take immense pride in their achievements thus far.

Q: That's a very comprehensive overview of where things currently stand for the group. But there is a lot of speculation and rumor around the fact that you're out there in the market looking for more funding as far as the EV business is concerned. I know you have just put out a disclosure to the exchange saying that there is nothing imminent or on the anvil at this point in time. But what should we understand that to mean? Are you actively looking at raising more money for the EV business at this point in time or the Rs 10,000 crore capex plan that you have, is that already in place?

A: Glad you asked that because there continues to be lots of rumors and three weeks ago or so there was an article saying that we are not looking for funding, etc. So we have never actively looked for funding in our EV business. Even when British International Investment (BII) came in, we had discussions with them at that point and a variety of things across the group. And they were very interested in EV. And we said that we have enough capital, we are generating enough funds in our auto business. So we really don't need it right now.

But at the same time as they felt it was important and we felt that they could help us grow the business well, we said let's develop something. We didn't have a business plan at that point either and they kindly offered to develop business plan jointly which we did, and we went ahead with that funding round. We have not appointed bankers at that time nor now. So we have not been actively looking for investment.

We have had a number of investors reach out to us and with a select set of marquee investors, we continue discussions. And if someone is very keen and we find the right mix and we feel that they can add value to us, then we will go ahead with it. So that's where we are right now. We are not keen to dilute a lot.

Q: How much do you believe that you would like to dilute? Since you said that you are in conversation with several marquee investors at this point in time, though nothing close to closure? Or is that me putting words in your mouth?

A: Let me just say at this point that BII has come in with a 2.5-3 percent stake. And we may look at another 2.5-3 percent stake at some point in time. Now, whether that happens in the next month, whether that happens in the next year, is something I don't know at this point in time.

Q: The probability of it happening in the next month versus the next year - what are the odds on that?

A: I think different people may put different probabilities on it.

Q: I am asking you since you are the team lead.

A: I will leave it at that at this point in time, because these are always uncertain things. So I think a lot depends on both the investors and us.

Q: But is there a likelihood of BII coming on board in the second round, or are you likely to bring in more along with BII?

A: I think BII (British International Investment) has already put in their investment and that investment is in tranches. So we will see that investment coming in tranches. So there may have been some confusion in the market saying that that tranches may mean they're putting in more funding. But that's been announced. That's public already. So the discussions we have right now are a set of marquee investors in addition to BII.

Q: And no timeline yet on when those conversations are likely to close.

A: That is correct.

Q: So let me move away from the EV and the auto business because that is the business that the market understands and that really has been the core business as far as the group is concerned. I'll start by talking to you about Tech Mahindra. I know that this is a business you're very bullish about, you believe that there is significant headroom for growth, but there's also significant headroom or a distance between where Tech Mahindra finds itself and where the peers versus Tech Mahindra are both in terms of growth as well as margins. How do you change that?

A: I'm glad you're looking at things beyond the group because we've often been looked at as an auto company. But as we look at a Rs 10,000 crore of profit last year, 20 percent came from auto, 30 percent from farm and 50 percent from services. So I go back to what I said earlier, which is we are really the India story. We play in a number of industries where India is very well positioned today.

And coming to Tech Mahindra specifically, we are low on margins and therein lies the opportunity. Similarly, Mahindra Finance had not performed as well as its peers had. And this is something that we had to first acknowledge, we had to find why that was the case and address it. And I think the team there has done a very nice job now addressing that, and we see a much stronger performance over the last year.

And with the changes that have been put in place, we will see Mahindra Finance lead the market. Similarly, in Tech Mahindra, we feel that there have been a lot of good wins in expanding beyond telecom, in having new accounts, large accounts come in, there needs to be a lot more work done on margins. And Mohit Joshi as he comes in as a new CEO, working closely with CP Gurnani, as the outgoing CEO, will work together to address that and we feel that we know today what needs to be done. It will take time. It's not going to be overnight, but I would give it a two to three year horizon for that to happen. Similarly, in terms of what we've done with Mahindra Finance.

Q: Two to three year horizon - that's what you're factoring in as far as the turnaround time is concerned for Tech Mahindra. You said you know what needs to be done. If you could break that up for me into key priorities. What do you believe needs to be addressed at this point in time specifically for Tech Mahindra? You want margins to go up but also are you willing to invest in the business at this point in time and what could that mean?

A: So first, Tech Mahindra is a cash rich business and continues to generate a fair amount of cash. So investments may not be required. If we do make investments in terms of acquisitions, we will do so very carefully, because that's one lesson we've learned both at the Mahindra Group as well as at Tech Mahindra in particular.

What we need at this point is to one - maintain the customer centricity we've had. Tech Mahindra is one of the most customer centric companies in this industry. Second, continue to diversify beyond telecom. We've had some good wins in financial services and insurance in healthcare. Continue that as we go forward, continue the large account wins as well and have a very strong delivery setup that allows for increasing margins and narrowing the gap between where we are versus competitors. So these are the three sets of things that are required. It is not rocket science in that sense, the team has already been focused on it for some time. The first two I think have been achieved to some extent and the delivery part and increasing margins is a third that needs to be achieved.

Q: What's your mandate for Mohit Joshi? You've articulated very clearly what you would like to see being changed at Tech Mahindra.

A: The mandate to Mohit is establish market leadership for Tech Mahindra. It is essentially addressing the questions you started with, which is we are today lower in margins versus our competitors, and we have opportunities to be able to increase that. So with that established leadership. Beyond that an important element that Tech Mahindra is really focused now is staying at the cutting edge of technology. And this is an area where we're seeing a much stronger synergy with the Mahindra Group on a number of things.

There are a number of projects on generative AI we are running across our businesses. We've had Metaverse put in place in four of our industries. And these are things that help Tech Mahindra stay ahead, work with the Mahindra Group to create pilots, we have a 5g pilot going on as well as a few other things that are linked to it, and take them to other customers around the world having shown proof of concept in specific industries. Now this is something that we feel will position Tech Mahindra very well again versus its peers, and position it as a leader in its space.

Q: Talking about Mahindra Finance - you've got a leadership change on the anvil there, Raul Rebello will take over when Ramesh Iyer retires in April 2024. How satisfied you feel in terms of where the ratio stand today, and what's the aspiration now in terms of growing that business in terms of disbursals?

A: Very satisfied today in terms of where Mahindra Finance is. We had acknowledged that it had performed poorly versus its peers over the last few years. And we had outlined the set of actions required. All of those actions have been taken. And Mahindra Finance is on a very strong trajectory right now, as seen from its results. Raul came in as the Chief Operating Officer, we evaluated him to the CEO. So he's been a big part of this turnaround already. And therefore, it's not someone new coming in to be able to set it up. He's a fantastic leader, we had a very extensive search.

And the board felt that Raul was best positioned despite a lot of very strong candidates across the industry, many from banking. And we've got a very strong team in place now. There's a huge focus on technology and data. There's a tremendous focus on asset quality, and ensuring that we maintain a very strong asset quality.

And the results today, we've had GNPAs in the 8-9 percent range in the past went up to 16 percent. Today, they're in the 4-5 percent range. And it's not just where they are today, it's the actions taken to ensure they don't go high again in the future, at any point when there's an economic shock. So these are things that are really enabling Mahindra Finance to start showing the strength it has because rural and semi urban franchise that Mahindra Finance has, is better than anyone else that we have seen around.

That's something that has been, in a sense, hidden by some of the challenges and asset quality we've seen in the past, more the volatility, not the losses, because the losses never came, because just volatile in terms of provisions. But having taken that volatility out, I think it will help Mahindra Finance really be able to show the strength of its franchise.

Q: One of the aspects linked to the volatility that you spoke of in the fact that you've been able to do away with that is the digitisation process. Where are you at this point in time, in terms of digitisation, as far as Mahindra Finance is concerned?

A: I would say halfway in our journey, it is a very significant, almost a complete revamp of the business. All the core systems are being changed, the processes are being changed, we've got a separate team focused on the consumer focus and making it as easy for the consumer as we can. So all of those things, and beyond technology, data is a big part of it as well. So we're looking at analytics playing a huge role in terms of how we source and how we collect and essentially making it a much stronger business.

Q: Speaking of strength as far as the business is concerned, and future opportunities as well, what role do you see in partnership or collaboration with fintechs if any at this point in time for Mahindra Finance?

A: We have been working with technologies. We also have been working with some of the established banks and with Bank of Baroda we've got a co-lending agreement as well. We working on the same with State Bank of India (SBI) and that's something that will help Mahindra Finance be stronger. So it's working with the large banks, it is working with the fintechs, it is bringing in technology, it's bringing in talent that will transform the business and a lot of these actions have been taken already.

Q: The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) space is also a fairly competitive space at this point in time. There have been regulatory changes that have been brought in as well - how do you evaluate the landscape at this point in time given the competition? Where do you believe you will need to do more to be able to take on the competitors?

A: So I think we are very well positioned because of the model Mahindra Finance has. That strength, as I mentioned earlier, we haven't seen anywhere else. Regulations are welcome for us because we are a very well governed company. And for us, it's important to ensure that the consumer is protected. Now, RBI basically is very focused on consumer protection. That's what we want as well. So from that standpoint, that doesn't faze us. In fact, it's better it improves the industry overall. And in many ways, it pays to our strengths.

For more details, watch the accompanying video