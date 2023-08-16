Mahindra & Mahindra Futurescape Conference in Cape Town: The five key takeaways

The company has launched three lightweight tractors which will go on sale in India in October this year. Mahindra Farm division has been working on Oja range since 2018 and has invested 1200 crores in the four platforms.

Two electric vehicles, one pick-up SUV and three light weight tractors - that was Mahindra & Mahindra's line-up in Cape Town, South Africa on India's 77th Independence Day showcasing the company's preparedness in capturing markets ranging from electric vehicles to SUVs and tractors.

Here are five key takeaways from the event:

New EV Logo & Brand Identity

The Mahindra Group, the biggest exporter of pick-up vehicles in India, launched an infinity loop logo for its future electric vehicles. The logo would go on all of its electric SUVs, the electric XUV700, electric Scorpio, electric Thar and the future electric Bolero.

Earlier, the plan was to use a twin peaks logo for internal combustion vehicles and a bronze twin peaks logo for electric vehicle. The company has now decided to retain the twin peaks logo only for the XUV400 and internal combustion SUVs. a twin peaks logo for internal combustion vehicles and a bronze twin peaks logo for electric vehicle.

The Electric Thar Concept

The company also showcased an e.Thar or an electric Thar concept in Cape Town. This is a five-door version of the current Thar and will carry an 80kWh battery pack. However, this is not hitting the market anytime soon and is likely to be launched only after the group rolls out its four planned electric SUVs by 2027. But the five-door version of the current internal combustion engine Thar will be launched in financial year 2025.

Exclusive Preview Of BE05

Although slotted for a launch in October 2025, M&M showcased a near production-ready version of the BE05 SUV. The BE05 was first showcased as a concept along with three other vehicles in London in August 2022. The company has been testing this prototype on tracks and is likely to launch it in multiple trims with a 60-80 kWh battery pack. While this was shown to the media, the company did not allow any photography of this vehicle.

Global Pik-Up Based on Scorpio-N

A rugged pick-up SUV concept based on Scorpio-N was also showcased at the event. As of now, it is only known as the Global Pik Up. The design of the vehicle is in the works and M&M is likely to aim for a 2026-2027 launch. The launch will happen both in India and global markets like South Africa.

Oja Light Weight Tractor

The company has launched three lightweight tractors which will go on sale in India in October this year. Mahindra Farm division has been working on Oja range since 2018 and has invested 1200 crores in the four platforms. 40 products will be launched based on these four platforms in a phased manner. The company says there is a growing demand for light weight tractors in USA, Japan, India and ASEAN and these products could drive future growth significantly.