By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Mahindra Group on Monday launched its Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, UK. Mahindra & Mahindra also unveiled its new INGLO EV platform as well as five e-SUVs under two EV brands.

"The time has come for electric vehicles," said Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, while speaking at the launch of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, UK on Monday.

Mahindra & Mahindra also unveiled its new INGLO EV platform as well as five e-SUVs under two EV brands. "Mahindra's vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, through the three key strategic pillars of brand, design and technology," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra said that electric vehicles (EVs) are the keystone of the company's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG). He said he has every reason to believe that the Mahindra Group can lead the four-wheeler electric vehicle sector.

"The design studio is going to be a critical differentiator," Mahindra said, adding that the design centre will leverage the best of automobile design talent in the UK.

He pointed out that the company had entered the three-wheeler electric vehicles space in 2017.

"Today, with government support and rapid lowering of cost ownership, the time is now ripe for Mahindra to enter the four-wheeler battery electric vehicles space," he added.

The Chairman said that the electric vehicles they are showcasing today represent the company's global ambition.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at the sidelines of the launch, Anand Mahindra said it is all about the heart today and not about the mind.

“Mahindra has always been in the business of taking leaps forward. We are a small company relative to the larger players. So we cannot hedge our bets and have to go all in, in what we do. So we are moving at warp speed and are going to enter a new galaxy,” Mahindra added.

CNBC-TV18 EXCLUSIVE | Mahindra Group launches two new electric brands, the XUV and all new BE for five ground up electric vehicles. @Parikshitl in an exclusive conversation with @anandmahindra on Mahindra's new journey pic.twitter.com/wfNj1qF9GQ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 15, 2022

Later, the Mahindra Group's Managing Director Anish Shah said that the company aims for 25 to 30 percent of its vehicles to be electric by 2027.

The INGLO platform

The INGLO platform encapsulates progressive battery technology, brain power, platform architecture and human-machine interface, the company said, adding that the platform will underpin all Mahindra EVs going forward.

"INGLO offers class-leading safety standards, exhilarating performance, excellent range and efficiency, exemplary driving dynamics, versatility and intelligent HMI. INGLO also delivers a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates that will keep the EVs as good as new," the statement said.

Two new electric brands launched

The Mahindra Group launched two new electric brands, the XUV and the all new Born Electric (BE) for ground up electric vehicles.

The XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 are based on the INGLO platform and use Volkswagen's Electric Vehicle components.

The XUV.e8 will be launched in December 2024, XUV.e9 in April 2025, BE.05 in October 2025, BE.07 in October 2026, while the launch period for the BE.09 is yet to be decided.