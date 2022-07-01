This auto component maker's stock has grown investors' money by 21% in just 30 days

An auto parts manufacturer has grown investors' money by more than one fifth in just one month. Mahindra & Mahindra-promoted Mahindra CIE Automotive — a subsidiary of Spain-based CIE Automotive — provides a slew of products for cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. It is a global forging player with a strong presence in India as well as Europe.

In three months, the stock has rewarded investors with a return of 37 percent. Yet, analysts remain upbeat on it citing the auto ancillary firm's long-term growth prospects.

They are positive on Mahindra CIE Automotive's organic initiatives and cost-cutting measures within India and Europe.

Brokerage Rating Target price CMP vs TP (%) ICICI Direct Buy 275 18.2 Motilal Oswal Buy 267 14.7 Geojit Financial Services Buy 236 1.4

According to Geojit, Mahindra CIE holds a strong position in its balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 percent and positive cash flow.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio determines how much a company relies on debt to finance its assets relative to shareholders' equity. For instance, a company with more capital than borrowings has a low debt-to-equity ratio.

Geojit finds Mahindra CIE's valuation inexpensive given its growth potential. It expects the company's margin to continue to improve on a year-on-year basis in the coming quarters due to a lower base.

Motilal Oswal values the stock at 13 times its consolidated earnings per share (EPS).

"Any significant order wins, or growth in the EV portfolio, can act as a rerating factor," according to the brokerage.