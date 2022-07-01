Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeauto Newsmahindra cie share price auto component maker stock long term investment idea 13995872.htm

This auto component maker's stock has grown investors' money by 21% in just 30 days

This auto component maker's stock has grown investors' money by 21% in just 30 days

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

Mahindra CIE Automotive share price: Analysts are banking on the auto component manufacturer's stock for its long-term growth prospects.

This auto component maker's stock has grown investors' money by 21% in just 30 days
An auto parts manufacturer has grown investors' money by more than one fifth in just one month. Mahindra & Mahindra-promoted Mahindra CIE Automotive — a subsidiary of Spain-based CIE Automotive — provides a slew of products for cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. It is a global forging player with a strong presence in India as well as Europe.
In three months, the stock has rewarded investors with a return of 37 percent. Yet, analysts remain upbeat on it citing the auto ancillary firm's long-term growth prospects.
They are positive on Mahindra CIE Automotive's organic initiatives and cost-cutting measures within India and Europe.
BrokerageRatingTarget priceCMP vs TP (%)
ICICI DirectBuy27518.2
Motilal OswalBuy26714.7
Geojit Financial ServicesBuy2361.4
According to Geojit, Mahindra CIE holds a strong position in its balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 percent and positive cash flow.
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio determines how much a company relies on debt to finance its assets relative to shareholders' equity. For instance, a company with more capital than borrowings has a low debt-to-equity ratio.
Geojit finds Mahindra CIE's valuation inexpensive given its growth potential. It expects the company's margin to continue to improve on a year-on-year basis in the coming quarters due to a lower base.
Motilal Oswal values the stock at 13 times its consolidated earnings per share (EPS).
"Any significant order wins, or growth in the EV portfolio, can act as a rerating factor," according to the brokerage.
Tags
Next Article

Hero MotoCorp can now sell electric vehicles under the ‘Hero’ trademark

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More