The teaser image reveals a large SUV, which despite being covered, with sharp design lines suggesting the upcoming SUV’s flared wheel arches.

Indian automotive industry’s SUV expert Mahindra has recently shared a new teaser for a new upcoming sports utility vehicle (SUV). The company’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose has shared a teaser of this upcoming SUV, which is seen under wraps, on his social handles.

While Bose hasn’t revealed any details regarding this SUV, it’s been rumoured to be a 5-seater version of Mahindra’s XUV500. Bose, in a Linkedin post, shared an image of a car hidden under a cover and said, “That’s a wrap! A fantastic year for Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe. Lots of fun and hard work. achieved so much together… can’t wait for next year! Thank you to the incredible team that I am privileged to be a part of!”

Currently, Mahindra had discontinued offering XUV500 after the launch of the XUV700. Reportedly, this discontinuation was supposed to be temporary as the SUV was expected to make a comeback soon.

Mahindra is likely to unveil this new SUV sometime in 2023. As per media reports, Mahindra’s this new offering will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and its counterpart Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also geared up to launch its first electric SUV ‘XUV 400’ in January 2023 and is also working to bring the 5-door Thar and the Bolero neo plus into the domestic market in the upcoming year.