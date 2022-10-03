    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Mahindra & Mahindra expects strong SUV demand even after record sales in September

    Mahindra & Mahindra expects strong SUV demand even after record sales in September

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Ekta Batra   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Veejay Nakra, President-Automotive Sector at M&M said the demand is very strong across all categories also the booking pipeline is extremely strong across all other products.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. now leads the SUV segment both by volume as well as revenue share, the management told CNBC TV-18 in an interview.
    The company's auto sales were at a record high in September, climbing 129 percent from last year to 64,486 units. With a 19 percent market share, it now leads the SUV market.
    Also Read: Auto sales: M&M registers highest ever SUV sales, Bajaj Auto sales decline by 2%
    In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, M&M's automotive business president Veejay Nakra said that the demand is strong across categories and that it is up to their ability to ramp-up and fulfill that demand.
    Nakra also said that the booking pipeline is "extremely strong" across other products besides the Thar, the XUV700, and the recently launched Scorpio-N. Record bookings were seen for the recently launched Bolero Max truck and the Scorpio Classic.
    For Mahindra & Mahindra, SUVs continues to contribute more than half of the company's Passenger Vehicle segment.
    "From a demand point of view, SUVs will continue to remain strong," Nakra said. When it comes to supply-side headwinds and the shortage of critical components, Nakra said that some of these issues will have  a greater impact on commercial vehicles and passenger cars to an extent.
    Nakra believes that the supply-chain issues are still not resolved and continue to be a challenge for most players within the automotive space. "There is a systemic gap between demand and supply, especially for semiconductors," he said.
    Aside of SUVs, Mahindra's farm equipment segment also saw its highest-ever domestic monthly sales. The company sold 47,100 tractors in September, a jump of 20.6 percent from the same period last year.
    Also Read: M&M likely to raise up to $500 million for EV drive — stock drops amid market sell-off
