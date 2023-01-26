homeauto News

M&M opens booking for XUV400, starting at Rs 15.99 lakh for first 5,000 bookings

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 26, 2023 12:45:31 PM IST (Published)

Taking into account the difficulties of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the accessibility of battery packs, M&M also stated that it intends to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year after its debut.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd opened the booking for its recently launched e-SUV, XUV400 on Thursday. Customers can book the XUV400 on https://booking.mahindra.com or at the nearest dealership at a booking price of Rs. 21,000.

The car was launched at an introductory price starting at Rs 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants.
The car will be available in two variants across 34 cities in phase I, the automaker announced when the XUV400 was first unveiled in September last year.
The deliveries will begin in March 2023 for 'EL' variant and during Diwali festive season for 'EC' variant, the company said in a statement. The EC variant has a 34.5 kWh battery and a 375 km range. There are two charging choices available for it: 3.3 kW for Rs 15.99 lakh and 7.2 kW for Rs 16.49 lakh (Both ex-showrooms).
The EL trim, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh and features a 39.4 kWh battery with a range of 456 miles with a 7.2 kW charger.
Also read: Overdrive: All about Mahindra's XUV400 and Oben Rorr
Taking into account the difficulties of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the accessibility of battery packs, M&M also said that it intends to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year after its debut.
"This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric," Veejay Nakra, M&M President Automotive Sector said.
The Tata Motors NexonEV line, which is available for between 14.99 lakh and 20.04 lakh, presently dominates the market for compact electric SUVs. The XUV400 will compete in this market.
Also read: Mahindra launches SUV ‘XUV400’ starting at Rs 15.99 lakh, bookings to start from Jan 26
(With inputs from PTI)
