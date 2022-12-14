Mahindra and Mahindra’s new EV manufacturing plant to come up in Pune

M&M, through its subsidiary, will make investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to set up an born electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday announced that its investment of Rs 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra government’s industrial promotion scheme for EVs and the new unit will be launched in Pune.

The automaker, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approx. Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years to set up the manufacturing facility, development, and production unit for its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in Maharashtra’s Pune, it said in an exchange filing.

Some of the Mahindra’s BEVs were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022. These vehicles based on the state-of-the-art Inglo EV platform include the e-SUVs under the brand - XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the allnew electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M, thanked the Maharashtra government for its approval. “The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment,” he said.