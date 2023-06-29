Mahindra & Mahindra becomes the first company to receive eligibility certificate under Auto PLI scheme

With this, Mahindra Last mile mobility becomes the first recipient to meet the criteria for the Automotive PLI certificate from ARAI for their commitment to indigenisation of advanced automotive technology products.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has become the first company to receive the eligibility certificate under the production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles (Auto PLI). Therefore, the company can now receive subsidies from the government under the Rs 25,938 crore scheme.

The certificate for M&M was awarded by the Automotive Research Association of India, which is a testing agency under the Heavy Industries ministry. ARAI awarded the certificate to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd., for their flagship EV three-wheeler.

The formal SOP for application to Automotive PLI scheme was launched by MHI on 27 April 2023 facilitating a systematic smooth application process replete with necessary formats to be uploaded by the eligible applicants (Champion OEMs + Component Champions) through the MHI portal.

With this, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility becomes the first recipient to meet the criteria for the Automotive PLI certificate from ARAI for their commitment to indigenisation of advanced automotive technology products, thereby bolstering the domestic production ecosystem under the aegis of “Make in Bharat Abhiyan”.

Anand Mahindra in a tweet said "I am incredibly proud of our Mahindra Last mile mobility team led by Suman Mishra, CEO at Mahindra Last Mile Mobility who scripted a piece of history by qualifying for the first Production Linked Incentive certificate in the Auto industry. I know how many sleepless nights you guys put in to earn this privilege. Now let’s ensure that the government’s & the regulators’ trust in us is well-placed, by producing and selling vehicles in volumes that are of global scale.