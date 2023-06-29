Mahindra & Mahindra becomes the first company to receive eligibility certificate under Auto PLI scheme

With this, Mahindra Last mile mobility becomes the first recipient to meet the criteria for the Automotive PLI certificate from ARAI for their commitment to indigenisation of advanced automotive technology products.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has become the first company to receive the eligibility certificate under the production-linked incentive scheme for automobiles (Auto PLI). Therefore, the company can now receive subsidies from the government under the Rs 25,938 crore scheme.

The certificate for M&M was awarded by the Automotive Research Association of India, which is a testing agency under the Heavy Industries ministry. ARAI awarded the certificate to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd., for their flagship EV three-wheeler.

The formal SOP for application to Automotive PLI scheme was launched by MHI on 27 April 2023 facilitating a systematic smooth application process replete with necessary formats to be uploaded by the eligible applicants (Champion OEMs + Component Champions) through the MHI portal.