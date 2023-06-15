The XUV700 has been designed to seamlessly integrate into the Australian lifestyle. It will be offered in two variants and five colors, accompanied by a warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes earlier, according to the company's announcement.

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in Australia, calling it a key part of their global expansion strategy signifying a new chapter for the brand in the country. M&M's subsidiary, Mahindra Australia, is actively working on expanding its network to enhance accessibility and convenience for customers in metropolitan areas.

"The introduction of the XUV700 in Australia marks a significant step for the Mahindra brand here. The XUV700 has been engineered to cater to global markets and given its sensational success in the Indian market, we are confident that customers in Australia too will appreciate its class-leading attributes, advanced features, modern technology, and global safety standards." said Veejay Nakra, the President of M&M's Automotive Sector.

The XUV700 has been designed to seamlessly integrate into the Australian lifestyle. It will be offered in two variants and five colors, accompanied by a warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes earlier, according to the company's announcement.

The XUV700 models sport a large (8-inch) infotainment touchscreen, a built-in Amazon Alexa, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV has a Sony music system and an Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The other top features of the car include keyless entry, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, steering-mounted control switches, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, and side airbag, among others. Significantly, the AX7 model of the car is expected to have a driver drowsiness detection system.