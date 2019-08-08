Auto
Mahindra and Mahindra considers second US plant in Michigan
Updated : August 08, 2019 08:46 PM IST
Mahindra already produces its off-road Roxor vehicle at its manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which is at full capacity.
Mahindra said it is also in talks with several other states that have suitable sites, and its decision could be influenced in part by the financial incentives that Michigan will provide.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more