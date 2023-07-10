EXCLUSIVE: Mahindra and Mahindra will sell some more stake in the electric vehicles business

Shah also said that M&M has never actively sought external funding for its EV business. The company is cautious about diluting its stake significantly in this segment, indicating a desire to maintain a strong control over its operations.

"Let me just say at this point that BII has come in with a 2.5-3 percent stake. And we may look at another 2.5-3 percent stake at some point in time. Now, whether that happens in the next month, whether that happens in the next year, is something I don't know at this point in time," he said.

The potential investment in the EV business would be made in tranches, suggesting a phased approach to capital infusion. Shah disclosed that M&M is currently in discussions with marquee investors for the EV business.

The Mahindra group started a Rs 10,000 crore investment cycle in its EV business last year, which included Rs 1,925 crore ($250 million) by British International Investment (BII).

While the BII has already been completed, further investments are being pursued from others. "BII will not invest anymore," he said.

Highlighting the financial performance of M&M, Shah revealed that approximately 20 percent of the company's Rs 10,000 crore profit for FY23 was derived from its automotive division. This underlines the significant contribution of the auto sector to M&M's overall financial success.

M&M, whose market capitalisation stands at Rs 1.86 lakh crore ($22 billion) is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group. The automotive segment (contributes a little less than half of the company's revenue) includes popular SUV brands like Thar, Scorpio and the XUV series. M&M is the world’s highest selling tractor brand by volume, with a nearly 40 percent market share in tractors in India, according to Nomura.

The company plans to sell electric vehicles under two brands: XUV and BE