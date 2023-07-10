EXCLUSIVE: Mahindra and Mahindra will sell some more stake in the electric vehicles business

Shah also said that M&M has never actively sought external funding for its EV business. The company is cautious about diluting its stake significantly in this segment, indicating a desire to maintain a strong control over its operations.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is looking to sell about 2-3 percent stake in the electric vehicles business, Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview. Shah said M&M has never actively sought external funding for its EV business.

"Let me just say at this point that BII has come in with a 2.5-3 percent stake. And we may look at another 2.5-3 percent stake at some point in time. Now, whether that happens in the next month, whether that happens in the next year, is something I don't know at this point in time," he said.

The company is cautious about diluting its stake significantly in this segment, indicating a desire to maintain strong control over its operations.