Auto

Mahindra & Mahindra's sales fall 9% in November

Updated : December 01, 2019 08:10 PM IST

Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 9 percent fall in its total sales in November, on a year-on-year basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it sold 41,235 units, including exports, last month, compared to 45,101 vehicles sold during the same period last year.