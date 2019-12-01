#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Mahindra & Mahindra's sales fall 9% in November

Updated : December 01, 2019 08:10 PM IST

Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 9 percent fall in its total sales in November, on a year-on-year basis.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it sold 41,235 units, including exports, last month, compared to 45,101 vehicles sold during the same period last year.
Total exports of the company fell 26 percent to 2,621 units.
