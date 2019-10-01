TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September

Updated : October 01, 2019 02:33 PM IST

The company had sold 55,022 units in the corresponding month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
In the domestic market, sales were down 21 percent at 40,692 units last month as compared to 51,268 units in September 2018.
Exports also registered a decline of 29 percent at 2,651 units as against 3,754 units in the year-ago month.
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV