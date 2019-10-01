Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September
Updated : October 01, 2019 02:33 PM IST
The company had sold 55,022 units in the corresponding month last year, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
In the domestic market, sales were down 21 percent at 40,692 units last month as compared to 51,268 units in September 2018.
Exports also registered a decline of 29 percent at 2,651 units as against 3,754 units in the year-ago month.
