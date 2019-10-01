Mahindra & Mahindra to acquire 51% of Ford's India business

Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to purchase 51 percent of long-time ally Ford's India business.

After two decades of operating in the country, Ford will now operate in India as part of a joint venture with M&M, in which Ford will hold 49 percent stake and M&M 51 percent.

M&M will shortly make a public announcement, outlining details on valuation, retail plans etc.

The deal is part of Ford's efforts to restructure its global business to pare down losses in weak markets outside of America.

While Ford has invested nearly $2 billion in India, the valuation it's likely to be between $400-500 million, according to an estimate.

Ford India will transfer most of its assets to M&M as part of the JV, with M&M also acquiring rights to sell Ford cars at its dealerships, according to reports.

M&M will possibly look to achieve an international scale through this partnership, additional capacity through Ford's manufacturing plants in India and economies of scale in EV production.

Ford and M&M have been long-time strategic allies, with the two companies collaborating on developing EV technology and new platforms recently.