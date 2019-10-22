Mahindra & Mahindra gears up for major leadership changes

With at least three senior executives due for retirement and as a result of the joint venture with Ford India, there is going to be major restructuring and realignment across the $20 billion-strong Mahindra group, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The new appointments are likely to be announced after the company’s board meeting on November 8 or in December and the changes could take effect over the next six months, according to the sources.

34 top executives of M&M, under the age of 53, have gone through a future leadership program in order to be prepared for future roles. These names included Anish Shah, Rajesh Jejurikar, Ashok Sharma, Hemant Sikka, Vinod Sahay and others, the sources said.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Dubey, group president - HR at M&M, confirmed that a transition plan is underway.

“The Mahindra group has a very robust and active talent management process which looks at succession planning and leadership development across businesses and functions, and as a consequence, we have a very good line of vision to the leadership pipeline at all levels, including at the very top," he said.

While the company has refused to comment on any possible appointments or the timeline, Dubey stated, “The executive announcements will be made well in advance of the dates of retirement and there will be adequate hand-holding periods of transition for the concerned successors”.

While Anand Mahindra is set to take over as a non-executive chairperson as per SEBI norms, the sources said that Pawan Goenka, who retires on November 11, 2020, may get a further extension. This would be to facilitate a transition for the person set to succeed him, said a source.

49-year-old Anish Shah, group president - Strategy, and currently one of the youngest members of the Mahindra group executive board, may take over from Goenka after a transition period.

Rajan Wadhera, president - Auto at M&M, is set to retire in September 2020. According to the sources, Rajesh Jejurikar, president - Farm Equipment Sector, could take over from Wadhera and may also be appointed as the MD of the Ford business. Either Jejurikar or Vinod Sahay, who is the CEO of the Bus and Truck division, could be chosen to lead the auto business, said a source.

Similarly, Hemant Sikka, who is heading the Power and Spares business, could be appointed as the president of the Farm Equipment Vertical.

M&M may also bring about a realignment of teams as a result of the joint venture with Ford. Velusamy Ramasamy, who is the vice president, Powertrain at M&M, may be chosen to lead the R&D for both Ford and Mahindra.