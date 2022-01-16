Maharashtra, Telangana invite Elon Musk to setup Tesla manufacturing plant

After the Centre called out Tesla for pressuring them, Maharashtra and Telangana have reached out to Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, on Twitter.

Maharashtra Minister Jayant R Patil tweeted to Musk saying the state will provide all the necessary help to establish a manufacturing plant

"Elon Musk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," Patil tweeted.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao has also invited Musk to the state saying the state would be happy to partner with Tesla to work through challenges the company is facing in India

Tesla's main concern is the high duty of almost 110 percent on the import of fully built cars. The company has asked the Centre to consider reducing duties to 40 percent.

The reduction of duties has to be decided by the Revenue Department of the Central Government and is it not the domain of the state governments.

Top officials in the government have indicated that Tesla cannot be given a duty concession without any commitment to manufacturing in India.