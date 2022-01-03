Maharashtra extends 'early bird' discount on EVs till March 31

The government of Maharashtra has extended the additional discount it was offering to early EV adopters till March 31, 2022. Prior to this, the deadline for this discount was December 31, 2021.

Customers will benefit from the special incentive scheme in addition to the government of India's FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) programme. The state government framed the policy to promote the use of electric vehicles, and Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment, informed that the response has been encouraging.

The minister, in a tweet, said the government is encouraged by the response to the EV Policy 2021 and it has been decided to extend the "early bird discount" on electric vehicles.

The minister also gave some statistics, showing that electric vehicle registrations in Maharashtra increased by 157 percent between April 1 and December 27, 2021, compared to the previous year. In the same time period, electric vehicle registrations in Mumbai rose by 112 percent.

The Maharashtra EV Policy provides a 5,000 per kWh incentive, lowering the total cost of an electric four-wheeler by Rs 1.5 lakh. Furthermore, the state government offers EV customers an additional advantage of 5000 per kWh, up to Rs 1 lakh, via its special early bird incentives.

The state government's discount on an electric two-wheeler is restricted to Rs 10,000, while the early bird discount can go up to Rs 15,000 in some cases (amounts will vary for vehicles with different battery capabilities). Only the initial one lakh electric two-wheelers and 10,000 electric four-wheelers will be qualified for these incentives.

Electric vehicles that cost less than Rs 15 lakh qualify for subsidies under this scheme. This means that while some models, such as the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV qualify for the subsidy, others, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV do not.