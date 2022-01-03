Maharashtra advances electric drive, starts buying EVs for govt bodies from Jan 1

The state government in Maharashtra has started buying and renting electric vehicles for government and urban local bodies from January 1.

The switch to EV was to kickstart in April 2022, as per the EV Policy 2021. However, the decision will now be implemented starting January, according to the Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's Environment and Tourism Minister.

“Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the Govt of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of Purchasing or Renting only Electric Vehicles for Govt/ Urban Local Bodies/ Corporations from 1st January 2022 instead of 1st April 2022,” Thackeray tweeted on December 26.

The Maharashtra government had rolled out the EV Policy 2021 in July with the objective of promoting the adoption of sustainable and clean mobility options in the state.

The policy intends to make Maharashtra a leading state in terms of electric vehicle adoption in the country, while also maintaining the state's leadership in automotive manufacturing and demonstrating it as a global investment hub for the EV ecosystem.

According to the officials, in addition to the government and prominent civic bodies in the state operating only electric vehicles, the policy desires to accelerate the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) so that they account for 10 percent of new vehicle registrations by 2025.

By 2025, the policy desires to electrify public transportation and offer last-mile delivery in five targeted urban areas across the state. Some of the policy's highlights involve converting 15 percent of MSRTC's existing bus fleet to electric by 2025 and transforming at least 25 percent of the urban fleet of the operators in the state to electric by 2025.

Maharashtra has also extended its ‘Early Bird' electric vehicle (EV) incentive programme till March 31, 2022.

With this, buyers will benefit more from the special incentive scheme than from the Centre’s FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme, which had a deadline of December 31, 2021.